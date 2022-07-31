FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

