FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

