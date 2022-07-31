FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

