FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,698 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $6,092,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,724 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,556,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 365,275 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,402,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NEX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

