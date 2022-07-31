FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

