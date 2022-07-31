FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.

Insulet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $247.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day moving average is $235.21. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.