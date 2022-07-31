FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

