FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $17,045,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.