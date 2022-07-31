First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

AIRR stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

