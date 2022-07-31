Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 4,133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $338,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

