Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

