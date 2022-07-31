Frances Arnold Sells 1,230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $4,199,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.2% in the second quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

