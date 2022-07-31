Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after buying an additional 394,674 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,343,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,714.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 127,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,343,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,714.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,029 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

BEN stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.