Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 907,375 shares of company stock worth $4,000,029. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.45 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

