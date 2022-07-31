GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 362,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 56,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN opened at $3.53 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.