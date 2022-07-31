Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells $156,000.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Brandon John Moore sold 286 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $14,300.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.99 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 372,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

