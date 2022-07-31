General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $88.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.21.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

GE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

