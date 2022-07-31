General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

