General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

