GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,353 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

