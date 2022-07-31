Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $37.15 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

