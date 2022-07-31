H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FUL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.
Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.20 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.61.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
