Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

