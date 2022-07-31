Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

