Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.