Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Helios Technologies worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

