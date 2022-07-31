Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

