Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

