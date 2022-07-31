Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Herc worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

