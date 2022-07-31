Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $59.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

