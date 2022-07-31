HNP Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 731.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,742 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

