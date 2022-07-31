Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

