Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.