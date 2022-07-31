Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average of $204.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

