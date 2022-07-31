Ian Frederick Borden Sells 8,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

