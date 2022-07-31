Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock worth $395,913 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INDB opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

