Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $34,528.70 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catalent Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $616,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.