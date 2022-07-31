Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $12,362,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,455.4% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

NSIT stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,806,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,806,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

