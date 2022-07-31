Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $93.41 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,797,302.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

