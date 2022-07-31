Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 367,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

