Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 367,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

