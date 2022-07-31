Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.