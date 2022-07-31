Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 214,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $156.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

