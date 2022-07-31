Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

