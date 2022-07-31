Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

