JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 248,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 214,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.