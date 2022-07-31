JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

