JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

