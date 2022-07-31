Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

MRNA stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

