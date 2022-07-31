Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

